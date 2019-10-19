Pumpkin-palooza at Lester's Farm Market carves out cash for a good cause

The annual Pumpkinfest at Lester's Farm Market has been become one of the hottest fall destinations in and around St. John's.

For 18 years, the family-run farm has opened up its fields to delight and entertain and raise money for organizations that help get young people involved in extra curricular activities.

"This is my most favourite day on the farm [of] the entire year," Susan Lester said.

"It's a day-long event where all the proceeds are donated to the R.E.A.L program and Mount Pearl Sport Alliance."

Susan Lester calls Pumpkinfest her favourite day of the year. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Last year, the Lesters raised more than $23,000 for those community charities and is looking to raise more in 2019. A dollar from every pumpkin sold for over $6 will be added to the donation amount as well.

Since Pumpkinfest started, the farm says it has helped over 1,000 families — giving back to the communities that support the farm.

"It's just a simple way to give back to the communities and the R.E.A.L program and the Mount Pearl Sport Alliance align with our values," Lester said.

Along with the more than 10,000 pumpkins harvested this year, Pumpkinfest offered up a farm full of things to do, like tractor rides, more photo opportunities than a federal election stop, a corn maze and even a catapult.

Staff at Lester's Farm Market had a little fun with their pumpkins. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The farm also organized a number of activities during the day, including a pie eating contest and a hot pepper eating contest.

For families like the Greene's from Paradise, it's an annual tradition.

Zac Greene has been coming with his mother for longer than he can remember.

"It's really fun. I've been doing it since I was only a few weeks old."

Zac and Maria Greene enjoyed all the activities offered at Lester's Farm Market on Saturday. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

On Saturday, thousands of people walked through the farm which puts smiles on the Lester's faces following the end of a busy harvest season.

"My parents, my two brothers who are here with us, we love what we do, we are very passionate about what we do — so when we get to see other people enjoy what we do, it's very heartwarming," Lester said.

"It certainly helps us get through the season."

No shortage of fun at Pumpkinfest 2019. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

