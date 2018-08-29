N.L., Corner Brook Pulp & Paper celebrate overturning of U.S. newsprint tariffs

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is celebrating a ruling that will see proposed U.S. tariffs on Corner Brook Pulp & Paper eliminated.

The U.S. International Trade Commission overturned duties imposed on Canadian newsprint, saying it found that imports of the paper product, part of the wider category of uncoated groundwood paper, do not injure U.S. industry.

In a press release Wednesday, Premier Dwight Ball called the decision a "major win for the province, Corner Brook Pulp & Paper, and the forestry industry."

"In this increasingly volatile global trade environment, we will continue to work collaboratively with Corner Brook Pulp & Paper and the overall forestry industry to identify new markets and business opportunities," Ball said in the release.

The paper mill on Newfoundland's west coast would have lost about $30 million a year through the proposed tariffs.

Corner Brook Pulp & Paper was looking to expand beyond the North American market, after the U.S. introduced a 32 per cent export duty on Canadian newsprint. That tariff has been overturned. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Ball said that, at a vote Wednesday in Washington, the commission voted 5-0 that there would be no injury to the U.S. newsprint industry.

In January, the mill was hit with an export duty of 9.93 per cent on groundwood paper, followed two months later by a 22 per cent anti-dumping duty, the amounts the department said were necessary to combat what it said was Canadian exporters illegally undervaluing paper to undercut U.S. producers.

The commerce department eased those numbers earlier this month, with the anti-dumping duty was revised to zero per cent for all but one Canada producer, and Kruger's export duty was lowered slightly, from 9.93 to 9.53 per cent.

Fighting the tariffs had cost the province $500,000 by April 2018, since the province had to hire legal expertise in the U.S. Premier Dwight Ball said at the time is was a worthy investment, given the possibility of a $30 million loss to the province.

Corner Brook Pulp & Paper is owned by Montreal-based Kruger. It is the last pulp mill in operation in Newfoundland.

Overall, the forestry industry in the province is valued at around $286-million annually, according to the government's press release, and directly and indirectly employs more than 5,000 people.

