Witless Bay puffin patrol swoops in for another summer

Suzanne Dooley is the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society's conservation director for Newfoundland and Labrador, and has been helping organize the Puffin and Petrel Patrol since 2011. (Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society)

The annual Puffin and Petrel Patrol in Witless Bay is a summer tradition for many across the Avalon Peninsula, and is back this summer to help young birds who are led astray by light from houses and streetlights.

Suzanne Dooley, one of the organizers of the patrol, said the group has rescued more than 212 juvenile puffins — called "pufflings" — since Aug. 8.

"We've had a phenomenal year so far," Suzanne Dooley, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society's conservation director for Newfoundland and Labrador, told The St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday.

"They've been coming in at a slow, steady speed, and they're looking pretty healthy this year,"

Dooley said lost pufflings can be found anywhere from Witless Bay to St. Michaels, often attracted to artificial light when natural light like the moon and stars cannot be seen. The team has been organizing to rescue puffins and petrels since 2004.

"It's a growing program that we're really proud of," Dooley said. "We see the importance of ecological reserves here in our province … because ecological reserves can help wildlife, it can help habitats, and it can also help local communities economically. So it's a win-win for everybody."

This summer, the Puffin Patrol has saved more than 200 pufflings, which are released back into their habitats using a boat in Bay Bulls. (Puffin & Petrel Patrol/Facebook)

Like most community programs, the puffin patrol has had to adapt to COVID-19. Dooley said those who want to be involved must bring their own safety gear, and have limited the number of vehicles that can be on patrol.

She said the program has also seen an influx of locals wanting to get involved as more people travel around the island.

"It's kind of nice to see a lot of Newfoundlanders helping us out this year," Dooley said. "People from St. John's who kind of always wanted to do it but just never did it."

I'm really hoping we can make it back next year. I was very very upset, cause it's been kind of a part of my childhood. - Alexa Williams

In a normal year, the Puffin Patrol often sees participants from other parts of Canada, the United States and other countries. However, this hasn't been a normal year.

Kathy Williams and her daughter Alexa have been a part of the team for the past nine years, travelling from Pennsylvania to help rescue puffins. Due to COVID-19 travel regulations, they aren't able to travel to Witless Bay this year.

"This has been the highlight of our vacation plans every year," Kathy said. "We just look forward to rescuing the puffins."

"It's just been really really sad.… Words can't describe the loss."

The Williamses got involved in the puffin patrol after Alexa wanted to see puffins up close in Iceland. While doing research, she was invited to join the Witless Bay team by Juergen Schau, the creator of the Puffin Patrol along with his wife, Elfie. Schau is also unable to take part this year, as he is stuck in Germany due to travel restrictions.

Kathy Williams, left, and her daughter Alexa have been taking part in the Puffin Patrol for the last nine years, and travel from Pennsylvania every year to help rescue the birds — except this year, with travel scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic. (Submitted by Kathy Williams)

"I'm really hoping we can make it back next year. I was very, very upset, 'cause it's been kind of a part of my childhood, honestly," Alexa said. "Coming there every summer and enjoying my time there … just being out there, I was pretty upset about [missing it]."

Alexa became so interested in the work, she has committed to attend Virginia Tech University in the fall to study wildlife conservation, specializing in seabirds.

"As the years have gone on and she's gotten older, they've let her start taking on more and more of the science research," Kathy said. "And she's met incredible researchers, expanded her curiosity of the world and life in general."

The duo hopes to be able to travel to Newfoundland once COVID-19 restrictions allow them to safely, and say they can't wait to reunite with their island friends.

"We just love the people of Witless Bay and Newfoundland.… They're just fabulous," Kathy said.

"We miss you desperately. We wish [we] were there. We can't wait to have hot tea again and have a good chat."