Publication ban in place over Jennifer Hillier-Penney disappearance, judge rules

A Supreme Court justice granted a publication ban in court in Corner Brook on Friday, preventing any media from saying that the RCMP has identified any person involved in the disappearance, and alleged kidnapping and murder, of Jennifer Hillier-Penney.

That ban does not apply to people, unassociated with the police, from airing their suspicions or disclosing to the media what the RCMP told them.

The Crown took CBC to court over the issue in advance of The Fifth Estate airing its investigation into the Hillier-Penney case on CBC Television October 14.

Justice George Murphy granted the Crown's ban application after involving lawyers for both sides, as well as the lawyer for Dean Penney, Hillier-Penney's estranged husband, who was arguing in support of the publication ban.

Penney himself was present in the courtroom Friday and quiet throughout the proceedings, which involved lengthy and challenging debate between all of the lawyers and the justice on the balancing of press freedom and police work.

Hillier-Penney was last seen on Nov. 30, 2016, at Dean Penney's home in St. Anthony. The 38-year-old mother of two was spending the night at Penney's to look after the couple's teenaged daughter. Her coat, passport and car keys were all found in the house.

The RCMP labelled that disappearance as suspicious, although police have never identified any suspects or persons of interest. Hillier-Penney's family has been vocal in their belief that she was murdered.

The ban will cease if the RCMP lay charges or publicly identify a suspect themselves.

Hillier-Penney was last seen here, at her estranged husband's house in St. Anthony. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Crown, Penney's arguments

Crown Attorney Adam Sparkes argued that any identification in the media would compromise the ongoing and active police investigation, risking the administration of justice. He specified this was particularly crucial as no charges have been laid.

Sparkes also said CBC misrepresented themselves in a letter contacting Penney for an interview.

Penney's lawyer, Bob Simmonds, spoke in favour of a ban, saying any identification now would compromise any future trial and inhibit jury selection, if those possible events were to occur.

He argued the RCMP made significant errors in their investigation, implicating only one person. Simmonds added Penney is concerned about possible vigilante action against him in his hometown.

Friday's legal proceedings took place at the courthouse in Corner Brook, N.L. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Freedom of the press

CBC's lawyer, Amy Crosbie, argued there should be no publication ban at all. She said the Crown's fears that a named suspect would compromise the police investigation were too general, and without any substance or elaboration upon those fears, the ban infringed upon freedom of expression.

Elaborating on investigation techniques before any charges are laid defeats the purpose of those techniques, Sparkes replied.

Crosbie said even a narrow ban, such as the one ultimately put in place, compromised the ability of the press to report.

Justice Murphy weighed all arguments, and in giving his decision, said he needed to balance the public's access to information with criminal investigations.

In ordering the ban, he noted it applied to all media, not simply CBC, and if no suspects are named in one year's time, the ban expires.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador