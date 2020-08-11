Public transit in rural N.L. isn't a fantasy — in some areas, it already exists

Gas prices recently hit record highs in most parts of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

As gas prices and the cost of living in Newfoundland and Labrador remain high, advocates say it's time for the provincial government to take a serious look at transportation alternatives.

Gas prices have declined somewhat after jumping to more than $2 a litre in most parts of the province earlier in March, but at about $1.80 a litre they are still causing headaches for many drivers.

Adding to those headaches is the lack of alternatives to driving in the province — there is no government-run or co-ordinated ground public transportation system in rural Newfoundland and Labrador. Instead, private businesses fill in some of the gaps, often serving as an essential service for residents who need to travel between communities or to bigger centres like St. John's and Corner Brook.

April Stapleton is the owner of Matthew's Taxi and Bus Services, which ferries residents between communities on the Burin Peninsula and St. John's each day. Though the service is small — around eight passengers on busier days — Stapleton said for some who don't drive, the bus is the only way to get to St. John's for essential services.

"There's a lot of people that rely on it," she said in an interview with CBC News.

"We have a lot of regulars that go back and forth once a month for doctors' appointments, sometimes more often than that. We've had some people going back and forth to St. John's for cancer treatments."

Stapleton said the province provides no assistance to her business, and she's had to raise ticket prices as the cost of gas rises and travel remains slow due to COVID-19.

The road to public transit

Paris Marx, the author of Road to Nowhere: What Silicon Valley Gets Wrong about the Future of Transportation, said eradicating car dependence in Newfoundland and Labrador isn't a realistic goal, but services like Stapleton's could be part of the solution for those who don't drive.

"The approach that works best is going to vary based on the community and the local circumstances," said Marx, who uses he/they pronouns.

Author Paris Marx says eradicating car dependency isn't realistic but there are opportunities to offer public transportation in rural Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Paris Marx)

Marx said those options could include a fixed route bus line for larger communities, or on-demand options like Stapleton's service.

Some municipalities — includingHappy Valley-Goose Bay — have explored the feasibility of offering some bus routes.

Marx said they'd like to see the provincial government step in to subsidize such a program, especially given the role cars play in the ever-worsening climate crisis.

"There's clearly a need for some kind of alternative transportation service that's not just based around a car," they said.

Public transit missing from government cost of living plan

Last week, at a news conference focused on the cost of living, the provincial government announced it would extend its electric vehicle subsidy program.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Bernard Davis acknowledged at the conference that electric vehicles are still too expensive for many residents but said the program is meant to help alleviate that cost barrier.

At a news conference on Tuesday, cabinet ministers Siobhan Coady, John Abbott and Bernard Davis announced measures aimed primarily at helping vulnerable people cope with the cost of living. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

"We do want people to have that in their mindset as they move forward," he said.

Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister John Abbott said his department works with seniors' groups to help seniors access busing services in their area.

"It's really dealing with local needs to [help] seniors in particular, their ability to move around, make appointments, those kinds of things," he said.

Provincial government's role

Transportation advocate David Brake said there is an opportunity for the provincial government to take a more active role in rural transportation without spending much money.

As a first step, Brake said, the government could co-ordinate with the owners of existing services and create an information hub that would include schedules, routes and contact information.

David Brake, seen here in a file photo, said the provincial government could take a more active role in co-ordinating public transportation in rural areas. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"We could do a much better job of bringing together those different resources, co-ordinating them, and providing people with easy to use and rely on … alternatives."

The next — though, costlier — step, said Brake, could be for the provincial government to look for gaps in transit and offer a solution.

"Where you can see that there's a real potential need, then yes, absolutely, it'd be good if the province could step forward and provide [transit] itself or provide a subsidy."

Josh Smee, CEO of Food First N.L., said filling in the transportation gaps could be another private business opportunity too — with or without government subsidies.

"There is a significant number of people who don't have access to a private vehicle, and that really restricts a lot of their options," he said. "I think the business model is there and we've seen that here. We also see many other jurisdictions where it is very much possible to get around rural areas by public transport."

