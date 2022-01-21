Public service workers to return to workplace Tuesday, but union is looking for answers

Some public service workers will be back in offices at Confederation Building in St. John's as early as Tuesday. (CBC)

Public service employees in Newfoundland and Labrador will begin to return to the workplace Tuesday, but the union that represents public workers is still looking for answers on how the return will roll out.

Many core government workers started working from home as the Omicron wave ramped up in December, but in an email obtained by CBC News on Friday, the clerk of the executive council said some workers will be back to work next week.

"Over the coming days, employees who have been identified to return to the workplace will be contacted by their supervisor to discuss this transition. If you are not contacted, you should continue in your current work arrangement unless advised otherwise," the email read.

It's not clear how many workers will be going back to work or which government departments they'll be in.

The email also said COVID-19 restrictions, like physical distancing and wearing masks outside individual workspaces, will be in effect.

"We have many tools in our toolbox, from our mandatory vaccination and mask policies, to the public health routines that have become second nature to us all," it says.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Thursday that employers should allow staff to work from home where possible. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Bringing people back to work runs counter to recent advice from the provincial government's own chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

"We need everyone to continue keeping their contacts low. The fewer people interacting in high-risk settings, the less chance the virus has to spread," Fitzgerald said at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

"For now we will remain in the modified Alert Level 4 and all restrictions remain the same. We continue to ask employers to permit employees to work from home where possible."

Workers concerned without clear plan

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees, says the union is trying to strike a balance between what's been communicated to workers and the advice of the chief medical officer of health, but union members have some apprehension without knowing all the details of the return to the workplace.

"All they've seen so far is this general email without what needs to follow," he said.

"That's what we're trying to figure out now, is that piece from that general email now down to the front lines of the multiple departments of government, because in core government, there's many different departments that need to communicate this effectively, because workers are concerned without knowing the clear plan."

Jerry Earle, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees says his members are concerned about a lack of clarity on the return to the workplace and how those plans will be communicated. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Earle said there's also a worry about how plans will be communicated to workers.

"What is the plan next week? Because multiple departments may implement this differently, which is our concern," he said.

"It trickles down now to government departments, whether it be directors or whatever, to communicate with their staff now where they expect to return, so that's a challenge in itself, [making] sure the communication goes properly from those directors to staff, because sometimes things get lost in those communications.… We've got to watch now closely to make sure it aligns with what [the] chief medical officer said as late as yesterday afternoon that we don't do things too quickly."

Earle said union staff are trying to clarify details with government officials and hope to have answers soon, given grade school students are also set to return to the classroom Tuesday.

"In this case, Dr. Fitzgerald purposefully said where employers could, [to] have employees work at home.… How does that balance with that when our priority next week should be the health and safety of our children and all those in the education system?" he said.

While it's no surprise that people would be back in the workplace eventually, Earle said, it's important to do it safely and in a way that's best for workers.

"We certainly expected a return to work at some point, but we also expect a look now at what can occur where people can effectively work remotely, probably even beyond the pandemic."

