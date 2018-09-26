PSAC members rally over Phoenix failures, glacial pace of contract talks

Every two weeks when Robert Chafe and his coworkers get to work, the first thing they do is check their pay.

Even if the system shows they should be paid correctly two days later, it's hard not to be nervous until it's actually in their bank accounts, he said.

"It's taken a big toll," said Chafe, a research biological technician with the science branch of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in St. John's.

Sean Glavine, regional representative for the Public Service Alliance of Canada N.L., said the rally is meant to raise awareness of the impact of Phoenix issues and the need for a collective agreement. (CBC News)

Chafe was one of about a dozen people rallying outside DFO headquarters in the White Hills area of St. John's Wednesday morning, calling on the federal government to resolve the long-standing Phoenix issue, and work out a collective agreement with the members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

"We've been in bargaining with the federal government for over a year now, and we're asking that the federal government come to the bargaining table with a mandate to negotiate a fair collective agreement," said Sean Glavine, the union's regional representative.

'It needs to end'

Resolution of the ongoing issues with the Phoenix pay system is among the main bargaining issues for PSAC, Glavine said.

"Our members have been getting underpaid, overpaid and not paid at all for over two years, and yet they continue to show up to work every day to deliver the important services that Canadians rely upon," he said.

Chafe said some of his coworkers were notified earlier in the year that they had been overpaid by as much as $1,500. They were told they could pay it back over the course of several months.

It didn't work out that way.

Members are having to fend off debt collectors, they're struggling to make mortgage payments, to make car payments, to put groceries on the table. - Sean Glavine

"[Instead] there were about 40 technicians that when they looked at their pay on Monday, found out that they took the whole $1,500 out that cheque," he said. Some of the workers were left with no pay for that pay period.

The emotional and financial toll on affected workers has been significant, both said.

Union members flagged down cars to discuss their concerns, including the ongoing problems with the Phoenix pay system that have affected federal employees. (CBC News)

"Members are having to fend off debt collectors, they're struggling to make mortgage payments, to make car payments, to put groceries on the table," said Glavine.

"The uncertainty of never knowing when payday comes around whether you're going to receive a paycheque is really weighing heavily on our members, and it's something that we're asking the government to fix immediately. It needs to end."

Asking government to come to the table

A new collective agreement should also address issues beyond Phoenix, Glavine said.

The union members want to ensure that unions and employees are consulted if a major technological change, such as a switch to a new payment system, is considered. They are also asking for wage increases, and issues like domestic violence leave are being discussed as well.

"I think basically what it comes down to is that the government needs to come to the table with a serious mandate," he said. "We're ready and willing and we would love to negotiate a collective agreement as soon as possible."

