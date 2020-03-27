Public motorcades no longer allowed in N.L. during pandemic
Fire departments, police and towns have taken part in parades to help children celebrate birthdays
Family, friends and first responders have come up with creative ways to celebrate essential workers and birthdays, and mark funerals without getting too close to each other, but the Newfoundland and Labrador government says public parades must stop.
Municipal Affairs Minister Derrick Bragg has sent a directive to fire departments, municipalities, and local service districts announcing public parades cannot continue, even if they are a nice gesture.
Bragg's letter says such parades run counter to the province's attempt at limiting the number of vehicles on the road to essential travel only.
Further to our thread Saturday evening with regards to not participating in parades see attached letter from Dept of Municipal Affairs recommending no parades as it goes against recommended approach of limiting vehicular traffic to essential reasons. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/eIotlENR8x">pic.twitter.com/eIotlENR8x</a>—@BayRobertsFire
The latest decision will put a wrench in plans for the people planning the Mount Pearl "birthday train," which asked healthy, symptom-free people to meet at the St. Peter's Primary parking lot every Saturday. The plan was to drive a convoy of vehicles past the homes of children who were unable to have birthday parties due to the virus.
Others are using motorcades as a form of protest, with the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay arranging for a motorcade Wednesday evening to demand that all non-essential travel in and out of Labrador be banned.
Bragg has asked local governments to support his request and to discourage non-essential travel.
Health Minister John Haggie said his department has heard concerns that the beginning and end points have vehicles close to each other.
"That is a cause for concern. That is the kind of place where inadvertent transition of the virus is going to happen," Haggie said Tuesday.
"If you have face-to-face contact with people, that's when the virus moves. It moves when you move."
