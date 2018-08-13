Public nudity in Pouch Cove leads to court date for man

A man accused of exposing himself and perhaps then some is facing criminal charges following an incident Sunday afternoon in Pouch Cove.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the town around 4:45 p.m., when someone reported that a man was exposing himself.

The suspect, 42, faces charges of performing an indecent act and public nudity.

He will appear in provincial court at a later date, the RNC said.

Windows smashed on Merrymeeting Road

On Sunday morning, police tracked down another man accused of smashing windows in the central area of St. John's.

The RNC said someone smashed windows at a home on Merrymeeting Road.

The suspect, 25, was found "a short distance away," the force said.

The man was held in custody on charges that include assault with a weapon, mischief and breaching court orders.

Tipsters lead to drunk driving arrests

Public tips helped lead police to an impaired driver in Paradise on Sunday morning.

Someone called police around 11:25 a.m.

Police found a man, 28, who had been driving a vehicle in the town, and charged him with impaired driving and failing a breathalyzer test.

While trying to find that driver, though, the RNC also issued a seven-day suspension to another driver on an unrelated matter. The RNC did not explain why the suspension was given.

Meanwhile, another driver is facing a court date for impaired driving.

Just before 11 p.m., a 38-year-old man was pulled over in the east end of St. John's, after someone notified police of a suspected drunk driver in the area.

The man was held overnight for a court appearance on charges of impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer test.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador