'The death of our river': Labradorians voice concerns at Muskrat Falls inquiry session

Protesters of the Muskrat Falls project dressed all in black and carried a coffin into the Lawrence O'Brien Arts and Culture Centre Thursday night in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, making their feelings clear at the public consultation.

"I look at the coffin as a symbol of death," said Marjorie Flowers, with the Labrador Land Protectors protest group.

"Death is upon us as far as our culture — our food — Rigolet people's food — is disappearing before us."

The display was a symbolic gesture, as inquiry commissioner Justice Richard LeBlanc heard concerns from the public in the second session of consultations, the first of which happened in St. John's.

The Labrador Land Protectors entered the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/muskratfalls?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#muskratfalls</a> consultation with a coffin and wearing black to “symbolize our grief for the destruction of the Grand River and government’s poisoning of our traditional food web.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbclabrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZRcKfCkJzC">pic.twitter.com/ZRcKfCkJzC</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

Just days ago, Crown corporation Nalcor started raising water levels in the Muskrat Falls reservoir.

Critics of the hydro-electric mega project have long said flooding the reservoir will create unsafe levels of methylmercury in traditional food sources downstream.

About a dozen people spoke at the public session Thursday night, voicing concerns about the health of country food, the changing landscape of the region and general lack of transparency during the project's life.

Anyone still wanting to voice concerns before LeBlanc prepares his final summations can send them to the commission in writing until Aug. 15.

Here are a few thoughts from those that spoke or came to listen and support.

Curtis Saunders

Curtis Saunders says his family was one of the first three families to settle in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and he says he's noticing big changes to the river. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I've got the right to complain and say something to Mr. Todd Russell and the Innu Nation: that is my land claim area, you have no right poisoning us," Saunders said.

"Shame on you."

Jennifer Hefler-Elson

Jennifer Hefler-Elson is a Labrador Land Protector who has raised her concerns about the project for many years. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It's the death of our river. I haven't even got the nerve up to go look at it yet," Hefler-Elson said about the changes in the river since the project began.

"I've seen some pictures but I haven't seen it personally. I know it's going to be very different, and that's very sad for me."

Kirk Lethbridge

Kirk Lethbridge had ten minutes to make his point at the Muskrat Falls public consultation. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We love this great land, it's our soul, it's our heart, it's everything to us," Lethbridge said. "They're flooding the reservoir and I'm flooded with memories of my parents and different people who protested and fought over the years.

"Nobody consulted me. The ones that consulted me were sheriffs and police officers — that's who consulted me."

Jamie Felsberg

Jamie Felsberg, 22, spoke at the Muskrat Falls inquiry's public consultation in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Thursday evening. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Research, facts and general knowledge have concerned the public enough to request a halt to the hydro-electric project until the research is done," Felsberg said.

"Things that we're all aware of, such as methylmercury accumulation and the dam's structural failure, safety procedures, the list continues."

Felsberg also said the province's reaction to concerns being voiced was a concern itself.

"With many worries in multiple areas, the government of Newfoundland [and Labrador] has not only failed to eliminate those worries, but they've intentionally avoided acknowledging concerns and have failed to resolve very important issues," Felsberg said.

Tracey Doherty

Tracey Doherty says for her, the project is a trauma. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"The federal government, the court systems are not following the rule of law as we would see it. The rule of our land, the rule of our kinship to the land, and also such things as UNDRIP," Doherty said referencing the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

"[It] says that those governments need to have relationships with us in good faith and listen."

Linda Saunders-McLean

Linda Saunders-McLean worries how the dam will affect future generations. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It's going to affect generations to come," Saunders-McLean said.

"I have a grandson that I want to teach how to fish, how to cook fish, how to hunt seal, how to pick berries and I don't think that's going to be possible for him. He's only two."

John Chiasson

John Chiasson lives in a lower area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and fears the flood that could occur if there was a structural failure of the dam. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We're in the flood zone, we're in the danger zone," Chiasson said.

"They cannot prove to us that the North Spur is safe and they will not but … we need and want an independent study done on the North Spur to let people know it's safe so that we can sleep at night."

