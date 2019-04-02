New app turns your phone into a treasure map for works of public art in N.L.

It's like Pokemon Go, but for public art in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This week, non-profit organization Business and Arts Newfoundland and Labrador has launched a new app called Explore Art NL.

It's a way for people to discover works of public art across the province, in real life or without leaving your living room.

Check out the video above to see how it works.

