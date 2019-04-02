Skip to Main Content
New app turns your phone into a treasure map for works of public art in N.L.

Explore Art NL is a map to, and encyclopedia of, public art from Makkovik to St. John’s

New app is a treasure map to public art in N.L.

It’s like "Pokemon Go", but for public art in Newfoundland and Labrador. It's called "Explore Art NL", a new app from Business & Arts NL. Watch to see how it works, then download the app and start exploring. 2:51

This week, non-profit organization Business and Arts Newfoundland and Labrador has launched a new app called Explore Art NL.

It's a way for people to discover works of public art across the province, in real life or without leaving your living room.

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

