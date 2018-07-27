Protests against proposed Hydro rate increases continue outside PUB

A group of people angered by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro's latest proposed rate increases gathered outside the Public Utilities Board offices today and protested.

Hydro has proposed a "rate stability rider," intended to slowly increase the rates over time to avoid a sharp adjustment when Muskrat Falls goes online.

If that is accepted along with a separate 1.2 per cent hike, customers can expect to pay an extra eight per cent come January.

"I've been trying to figure out ways that I'm going to have the power cut down this winter," said protester Betty Samuelson. "And if that means shutting the hot water boiler off or turning off most of the heaters.

"When you're on a fixed income you have to watch every penny."

Gail Miller has personally heard the worries of seniors about the rate increases and is concerned for their future. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Samuelson, like many of the other protesters, is a senior.

With so many people over 65 in the province living on fixed incomes, they are among those who will be most affected by power rate increases.

Although hearings were cancelled for the board on Friday, about a dozen protesters began to gather at 10 a.m. on the sidewalk. A security guard was on hand to make sure the protesters remained on public property.

Jeremiah Perry had some harsh words to say about local politicians during the protest. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Gail Miller, a middle-aged protester expressed her concerns about the "rippling effect" that the proposed electricity hikes will have on businesses and services.

This is not right. - Gail Miller, protester

Miller is afraid business will increase costs in order to adjust for the additional expenses.

She is young enough to leave if need be, she said, but feels terribly for those who don't have the option.

"I spoke to this older lady the other day, she's 80 years old, and she said, 'I'm probably gonna have to put myself in a nursing home because I'm not gonna be able to afford my medications. I don't know what I'm gonna do and I don't want to be a burden on my children,'" Miller said.

"This is not right. This is just not right."

Some protesters expressed frustration with a government they feel has no clear answers and no real plans to deal with the financially crippling results of power rates that have been estimated to double by 2020.

Jeremiah Perry, a protester and senior, was outspoken in his opposition to how the local politicians have managed the situation.

He believes the elected representatives should be overthrown if they don't do anything to prevent the rate increases.

Today's protest was the second to take place in as many weeks outside the Public Utilities Board, with a similar one last Friday.

Protesters are adamant they will continue to protest until they find some sort of resolution.