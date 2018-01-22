Gas barely changes, diesel drops in latest price setting
Propane was up by just over 2.5 cents a litre
Gas prices went up ever so slightly across Newfoundland and Labrador early Thursday morning, while diesel customers caught a more noticeable break in prices.
The Public Utilities Board's weekly setting put the maximum price for a litre of gasoline up by just one-tenth of a cent.
In some of the province's pricing zones, consumers may see no change at all.
Diesel fuel is down more substantially, with maximum prices down by as much as 2.6 cents per litre.
Furnace oil is down by 2.24 cents per litre.
As temperatures warm up — and a barbecue may be more appetizing — the cost of propane is up this week, by 2.7 cents a litre.
The chart below, which is powered by consumer-reported prices through GasBuddy.com, shows fluctuations in N.L. retail prices.
