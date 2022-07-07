All fuels take a dip in price, as PUB intervenes after regular adjustment

All fuel prices took a downward slide as the clock struck midnight and Friday began in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gasoline and diesel took the biggest dip, going down 8.5 cents per litre. Gasoline now sits at $1.66 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.67 in western Newfoundland and $1.69 in central Newfoundland.

In Labrador, the low is $1.73 in Labrador West and the high is $2.52 along parts of the south coast.

Diesel prices on the Avalon dipped to $2.10, with the most expensive place being $2.61 in Lodge Bay and Cartwright.

Furnace oil is down 7.34 cents per litre, and stove oil is down 7.6 cents per litre.

The Public Utilities Board made its usual weekly adjustment on Thursday, with gasoline going up by about a cent while most other fuels dropped slightly. It intervened to change prices again on Friday due to shifting market conditions, according to a news release.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.