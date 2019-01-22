'Trauma' suffered by Joe Smyth could have affected perception during traffic stop, says psychologist

A psychologist says Joe Smyth was stressed and awaiting the result of the Don Dunphy inquiry at the time of a traffic stop — which resulted in an obstruction of justice charge — and that could have affected his perception during the incident.

Dr. Marina Hewlett, who counsels people who have experienced trauma, is the final witness for the defence and was on the stand Tuesday at provincial court in St. John's.

She provided counselling to Smyth after he fatally shot Dunphy at his Mitchells Brook home in 2015.

Hewlett told the court that Smyth, a constable with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, displayed symptoms of acute stress disorder, including flashbacks, nightmares and a high stress level.

His level of trust and perception of fairness were eroded during the Inquiry says Hewlett. Concerned about whether he should be dealing with the public because anger is a common symptom of trauma. —@CBCMarkQuinn

She said Smyth should have returned to work via administrative duty, but her professional opinion wasn't sought.

Instead, Smyth was a traffic officer, and he pulled over Sayed Husaini on May 12, 2017. Smyth issued Husaini four tickets, including one for running a red light. Video from a camera mounted on Husaini's motorcycle — which was played earlier in court — showed the light was green when Husaini drove through it.

All the tickets were dropped, but Smyth was charged with obstruction of justice after an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. He has been suspended without pay since that charge was announced in July 2018.

Inquiry 'traumatizing for the person involved'

Hewlett told the court that Smyth was affected by trauma twice.

"A fatal shooting is a trauma, and there is trauma after the fact," she testified.

"[An inquiry] is necessary for the justice system but re-traumatizing for the person involved."

Hewlett said at the time of the traffic stop involving Husaini, Smyth was stressed and awaiting the results of the inquiry, and that could have affected his performance or perception during the incident.

Commissioner Leo Barry ruled Smyth used "appropriate force in self-defence" but also "demonstrated certain errors of judgment and noncompliance with aspects of his training."

Smyth, pictured in court Jan. 7, is currently suspended without pay from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

She said people who haven't completed trauma treatment can become overwhelmed.

And when a person has been traumatized, they can have perceptual distortions, where even a loud noise could re-traumatize them, said Hewlett.

Hewlett cross-examined

During cross-examination, Crown lawyer Lloyd Strickland asked Hewlett if Smyth's trauma could result in a moral error.

Hewlett said no, clarifying that she meant only errors in perception.

Smyth, right, looks straight ahead as Sayed Husaini enters the courtroom to testify at Smyth's obstruction of justice trial earlier this month. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Strickland asked whether overreactions, hyper-vigilancy and blanking out for periods of time are also indicators of trauma.

Hewlett said yes, they were possible symptoms.

Earlier this month, defence lawyer Jerome Kennedy requested a directed verdict, essentially asking the judge to dismiss the charge. That request was rejected and the trial resumed this week.

Smyth's trial continues Tuesday afternoon with final arguments from both the Crown and the defence.