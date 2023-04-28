Hundreds of PSAC workers demonstrate outside O'Regan's office in St. John's

Hundreds of striking members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada held a rally outside of federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan's office in St. John's on Friday.

The demonstration was part of a series of rallies across the country.

About 6,000 PSAC members in Newfoundland and Labrador are among the 120,000 workers striking nationally.

The strike, which started on April 19, has disrupted about 30 departments and has affected a range of services, including the processing of income tax returns and passports.

Both sides agree members should get a raise, but they differ on how much. At least publicly, the government has said it won't give a raise of more than nine per cent over three years, while the union wants a larger raise.

The other key sticking points during negotiations include who sets remote work rules, contracting and seniority during layoffs, according to what's been shared publicly.

You can see more from the demonstration in St. John's in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

