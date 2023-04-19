5,900 PSAC workers hit picket lines across N.L.

Thousands of workers across Newfoundland and Labrador set up picket lines on Wednesday morning outside federal government offices, demanding Ottawa meet their demands at the bargaining table.

The strike is affecting dozens of sectors across the country, and Newfoundland and Labrador is no different. Picket lines were set up outside Service Canada offices around the province, the Coast Guard terminal and tax centre in St. John's, and more.

In total, there are 5,900 workers on strike in the province — 3,200 working for Canada Revenue Agency and 2,700 working for the Treasury Board and other sectors covered by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC).

Workers on the picket lines in Newfoundland and Labrador were not speaking with the media Wednesday morning, deferring instead to the Atlantic headquarters for PSAC.

Some of the striking sectors across the country are considered essential services, which means a contingent of about 24,000 workers nationwide will have to cross the picket lines each day to keep operations running.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, that includes the Canadian Coast Guard.

Dozens of workers were on the picket line outside the Coast Guard terminal in St. John's on Wednesday morning, while others were mandated to report to work. Services like search and rescue will continue, while others — like the abandoned vessel program — will be affected.

Workers at the airport in Wabush — including firefighters — are also included in the PSAC labour dispute, but an essential services agreement is in place that will keep the airport staffed at a minimum level to stay open. Local union leaders are warning the strike could cause delays for people flying in or out of the airport.

Service Canada workers gathered in Happy Valley-Goose Bay outside the 5 Wing air base on Wednesday morning. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The largest picket line was at the tax centre on Empire Avenue in St. John's, where a group numbering well over 100 formed a line around the block.

Picketers in Happy Valley-Goose Bay held signs with messages such as "The cost of living keeps going up. It's time for our wages to catch up."

Dozens gathered outside the passport office in St. John's, where spirits were high despite freezing temperatures in the early morning.

PSAC president Chris Aylward said he would not disclose details of what is being discussed at the bargaining table right now, but said the union will remain on strike until its key issues are addressed.

The union's last public wage proposal was 4.5 per cent for 2021, 2022, and 2023, while the Treasury Board last shared an offer to increase wages by 2.06 per cent on average over four years.

The union is also looking for assurances on issues like remote work, benefits for workers speaking Indigenous languages and extra pay for Veterans Affairs case workers.

In a news release Tuesday night, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said it has "done everything it can" to reach a deal.

