N.L. government putting aside $4.6B in case of spring election

Newfoundland and Labrador's finance minister is putting forward an interim supply bill to ensure services continue and people get paid in the event of a spring election, but there are competing theories on why.

According to Minister Tom Osborne, it's in case a coalition forms and overthrows his Liberal government.

But Tory Leader Ches Crosbie says it's so the Liberals can call a snap election after selecting a new party leader in May.

"Snap election, May or June, is the likelihood," Crosbie told reporters on Thursday.

The interim supply bill sets aside $4,602,859,900 for six months of operations, with the biggest chunk of it — just over $2 billion — going toward health care.

Crosbie said the bill puts his party in a tough spot, as they have an obligation to avoid a government shutdown, "but we also have a responsibility to the democratic procedure that the public expects us to uphold."

Tory Leader Ches Crosbie says he suspects the Liberals are preparing for a snap election in the spring, to get their newly appointed leader elected and try to regain ground lost in the last election. (CBC)

Osborne said he has no desire to go back to the polls again so soon. Last time around, the Liberals lost seven seats and gave up its comfortable majority position.

He insists it's not the Liberals who want an election.

"I had to bring in an interim supply to anticipate what the opposition may do," Osborne said. "They've threatened a coalition, or they've threatened to bring the government down. I'm not afraid of that, but if that's what they want to do, we've got to be able to ensure the services continue to operate in this province while that happens."

Quite honestly, I don't want to see an election this spring. - Tom Osborne

Sources told CBC News last month the Progressive Conservatives, NDP and at least four Liberal members were in talks of forming a coalition.

It's a report the Liberal party has vehemently denied, while Crosbie has been coy about talks happening behind closed doors.

With or without PC and NDP support, the interim supply bill should have the votes to pass. The Liberals hold 20 of the province's 40 seats, and Independent Eddie Joyce is a former diehard Liberal who has indicated he wouldn't bring down the government.

"If you do the math, there's enough votes to get it through," Crosbie said, adding he'll have discussions about strategy with his party.

There is a potential positive for Crosbie, however, should a snap election be called. It would leave little opportunity for his leadership status to be tested by a party review.

"That could be a consequence of it, but it's not in my thoughts," he said.

Regardless of which party could trigger an election, Osborne hopes neither party will pull the trigger.

"Quite honestly, I don't want to see an election this spring. Quite honestly, I want to see our budget get passed."

Osborne, Ball disagree on budget timing

When that budget is presented is a point of contention.

Premier Dwight Ball, who became premier in 2015, announced his intention last month to resign.

He has stated more than once that he wants his successor to be involved in the budget process.

The new leader — either orthopedic surgeon Andrew Furey or former deputy minister John Abbott — will be selected May 9, which would put the budget much later than normal.

Dwight Ball is walking away from the premier's chair after five years running the province. (CBC)

Osborne wasn't willing to commit to following Ball's wishes.

"I know the current premier would like the new leader to have some input into the budget process. If the new leader is not selected until May the ninth … there's not a lot of runway there in providing any input into a budget."

Osborne said he's willing to speak with Abbott and Furey before the leadership vote to get their thoughts on budgetary plans.

Outside of that, he wouldn't commit to delaying the budget until later in the spring.

