Government seeks artists to design and create statue to commemorate Beothuk

The provincial government is searching for artists to design, construct and install a statue commemorating the Beothuk.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster calls the announcement "very timely" with National Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday.

The idea is to erect a statue that depicts three Beothuk, based on a conceptual drawing, to be installed in front of Confederation Building's east block.

"There's nothing there for Indigenous people to see themselves in … to preserve and honour the history and culture of the Beothuk people," Dempster said.

In a media release, the province said it believes that actions which respect and honour the culture and heritage of Indigenous peoples are an important step on the path toward reconciliation.

"The creation of a Beothuk statue is part of a broader objective by the province to promote symbols that better reflect the diversity, resilience and history of the Indigenous peoples of Newfoundland and Labrador," the release reads.

"There is a resurgence of interest in the Beothuk from Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, and includes the recent repatriation of the remains of two Beothuk from National Museums Scotland to this province."

The government said the statue will be created from "weather-resistant material" and will be a permanent installation.

Artists are being asked to design a statue of a sufficient size and scale so it's prominent in a public venue, while also providing for private contemplation.

Submissions will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on July 16. Details can be found here.

