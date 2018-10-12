Provincial fisheries violations triple in 2018, reports government

The provincial government says fish-related violations — not including salmon — nearly tripled in 2018 over last year.

The Department of Fisheries and Land Resources reported Friday that 50 charges were laid this year, compared with 17 in 2017.

Salmon enforcement falls under federal jurisdiction. Last week, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said there were 136 violations during the 2018 season, eight — or 6.3 per cent — more than in 2017.

A press release from the provincial government said the Fish and Wildlife Enforcement division have received 128 public complaints to date of suspected illegal fishing activity: 67 in the eastern region, 53 in western Newfoundland, and eight in Labrador.

