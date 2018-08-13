Driver of stolen pickup clocks 180 km/h before crashing

Clarenville RCMP arrested a man on Friday after they say he led police on a provincewide chase in a stolen vehicle. (CBC)

A 31-year-old man from Deer Lake is accused of leading officers across the island portion of the province in a stolen pickup truck Friday.

The RCMP received a report of the stolen truck in Corner Brook that was heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to a police press release, the driver got as far as Deep Bight and Adeytown before striking a guardrail in the westbound lane. The truck's tires shredded as the driver swerved between lanes before losing control and rolling the vehicle twice. The truck ended up in the westbound ditch.

Police say the vehicle was observed driving at speeds in excess of 180 km/h and dangerously passing other drivers.

To reduce danger to the public, police say they pulled back from the suspect at times. The Clarenville detachment of the RCMP arrested the driver and charged him with dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, unsafe storage of firearms and damage over $5,000.

Two unsecured firearms were seized from the vehicle.

The man is scheduled to appear in Clarenville provincial court Oct. 4.

