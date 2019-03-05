No decision on plastic bag ban, N.L. government plans weeks of consultation

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is planning to do more consultations on a possible single-use plastic bag ban.

In mid-February, Environment Minister Graham Letto said his department had been working with businesses to prepare them for a ban, and a decision was expected in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the provincial government said it would launch public consultations on the bag ban, and introduced an online questionnaire anyone can fill out to provide feedback on the proposal.

The NLC eliminated plastic bags in favour of paper and reusable bags last year. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"This government is committed to protecting the environment and to improving the waste management system, which includes handling of plastic bags," Letto said in a release.

"We have heard the calls for a ban, and we are continuing to work with the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board and stakeholder groups on the potential implications of a ban."

Stakeholders recommended public consultations

The provincial government and the Multi-Materials Stewardship Board had already met with multiple groups including the Canadian Plastics Industry Association and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business last September to discuss the ban.

Plastic bags blow in the breeze in a wooded area of St. John's. (CBC)

Out of those meetings, it was decided more public opinion research should be conducted to figure out how the ban would be carried out.

The province said it is also working with the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment to establish a program for the management of packaging and printed paper as a long term strategy.

Letto said he hopes anyone with an interest will participate in the consultations.

CBC News has asked when a final decision will be made, and is awaiting a reply from the province.

It's been a long process to get to this point — the province first started looking at the issue in October of 2016 at the request of Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador (MNL).

MNL passed a resolution in September of 2016 to prohibit all stores in the province from distributing single-use plastic bags, but only the provincial government has the power to enact a ban.

The deadline for submissions is March 27.

