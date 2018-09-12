Despite criticism, province won't reconsider review into decade-old inmate death

The provincial government won't take a second look at an independent review of an inmate's death in 2008, despite recent scathing criticism from the inmate's father.

Austin Aylward Jr. died at Her Majesty's Penitentiary on March 22, 2008. Last week, Austin Aylward Sr. spoke frankly to the CBC of his suffering and disappointment with the province's inaction on key points of the resulting investigation, calling the entire procedure a "show," done to "make the government look good."

Following those harsh words, Justice and Public Safety Minister Andrew Parsons empathized with Aylward's sentiments, but offered little beyond condolences.

"I understand the frustration that is felt by somebody like Mr. Aylward and we're doing our best," Parsons told CBC News.

"I can't comment on what was done before my time, and whether something was done or not done. All I can deal with is what presents itself while I'm here in this position."

Austin Aylward Sr. says the government of the day did not listen to the recommendations put forth after his son's death. (CBC)

Trying to limit future tragedies

The Progressive Conservatives governed Newfoundland and Labrador at the time of the younger Aylward's death and ordered the subsequent report. The Liberals took power in 2015, and that change in political party appears to signal the case is closed.

"I'm not able to comment on what was done or not done by the previous administration. This report now is almost a decade old," said Parsons.

On the topic of mental health and inmates, Parsons referred instead to the recent past, pointing to the work of the all-party committee on mental health and addictions as one accomplishment. Parsons also vowed that within a year, inmate health care would move into the Department of Health instead of Justice.

"That's a huge step forward, I think. That's happening right now," he said.

"We want to do our best to ensure that we take every step possible, to limit these tragedies that we're facing here."

From left, Samantha Piercey, Chris Sutton, Doug Neary and Skye Martin all died while incarcerated at provincial correctional institutions between August 2017 and July 2018. (Facebook)

Investigation continuing

There has been no shortage of tragedies in the last year, with four inmate deaths in provincial institutions in 2017 and 2018. Those four — Chris Sutton, Samantha Piercey, Skye Martin and Doug Neary — are all the subject of an independent investigation, headed by retired Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Marlene Jesso.

Parsons said there is no timeline yet on when that report would be complete.

"We want a report that comes back fully considered, fully thought out. And then that would allow us to take it and look at what happened," he said.

"And more importantly, [what] to change going forward."

With files from Andrew Sampson and Ariana Kelland

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador