Protestors disrupt COVID-19 booster shot clinic in St. John's, Eastern Health says

A small group of anti-vaccination demonstrators forced a booster shot clinic into lockdown Saturday, says Eastern Health. (Submitted/Lacy O'Connell)

Protestors forced a COVID-19 booster shot clinic in St. John's to close early Saturday, according to Eastern Health.

The health authority says safety protocols were disrupted and the clinic at Waterford Valley High School was locked down to allow health care workers and people receiving shots to stay inside for safety.

"The protest was disruptive for many clients entering and exiting the building and to staff because of the inappropriate behaviours of the protest group, such as unmasked protestors within a close distance of and shouting at people attending the vaccination clinic," an Eastern Health spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

Officers from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to escort people to their vehicles, the health authority said, and staff made the decision to close the clinic early.

The RNC did not respond to CBC's request for comment.

RNC on scene at WVH. The site of an anti vaccine protest. <a href="https://t.co/hMKlF0EQAz">pic.twitter.com/hMKlF0EQAz</a> —@Bobcat68681

The walk-in clinic had been scheduled for those 30 and older who meet the 22-week requirement between the second dose and booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Eastern Health said anyone unable to receive a booster due to the disturbance Saturday should come again Sunday.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. NT.