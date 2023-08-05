Protestors gather in St. John's to demand search of Manitoba landfill for women's remains

Protestors pose for a photo surrounding the John Cabot statue outside Confederation Building in St. John's (William Ping/CBC News)

Around 50 people gathered at Confederation Building in St. John's on Saturday to demand the search of a landfill in Manitoba where the remains of two missing Indigenous women are believed to be buried.

"It needs to be done, we need to stop dehumanizing Indigenous women," said Faye Joseph, a member of Memorial University's Circle of First Nations, Métis and Inuit Students, and the lead organizer behind the protest.

"It has to be done for reconciliation to happen."

Protests have been spreading across the country, with Saturday's rally the latest public call for a search of the privately-run Prairie Green landfill.

The push for a search began last December, when Winnipeg police said they believed the remains of both Morgan Harris and Mercedes Myran were taken to the landfill. Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in their deaths, as well as in the killings of Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman. Skibicki's trial is scheduled for 2024.

The police decided it wasn't feasible to search the landfill and last month, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said her government would not support a search either, citing dangers to searchers from exposure to toxic materials.

From left: Holly Star Tait, Nathan Catcheway, Emma MacNeil, Faye Joseph, and Claire Hulan-Beck. Tait says it's important for people in Newfoundland to demonstrate Indigenous solidarity. (William Ping/CBC News)

"Police have searched landfills for white men in the past and so we don't know why they won't do the same for Indigenous women," Joseph said. "It's just so undeniable, comparing it to other cases, that this is a fact, it's racism."

Joseph said it was important to gather together to show the women's lives mattered.

"They were important and they were loved. The remains of Morgan, Mercedes and Buffalo Woman are still in the garbage dump. Their families cannot mourn them because they were brutalized and thrown out like trash by a serial killer who targeted Indigenous women," said Joseph.

"He knew how we are perceived by the non-Indigenous public and that we are more often in vulnerable positions in society due to generational trauma.… He was using the invisibility of Native women to slaughter our sisters."

Joseph said it is important for support and protests to happen across the country.

"Showing support here on the most eastern part of Canada, from coast-to-coast, it shows that this is such a huge issue and that the government needs to pay attention and they need to take action."

Some of Saturday's protestors are pictured here holding up their signs. (William Ping/CBC News)

Those comments were echoed by Claire Hulan-Beck, who assisted in organizing the protest.

"It's easy to distance ourselves from such events because they seem so far away, and it's easy enough to say that it doesn't involve us," Hulan-Beck said.

"But Indigenous people across the country, across Turtle Island, are being systemically oppressed in this way. And if we think that it won't trickle down to us, that it won't affect us directly, then that is just ignorance."

"For the unfairness to keep going on, especially in 2023, it's honestly ridiculous" said Holly Star Tait, the national co-chair for the Circle of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Students "It's very important for everyone here to raise their voice for awareness of the injustice that's been done to the Indigenous community."

A drumming performance opened and closed the protest. (William Ping/CBC News)

For Nathan Catcheway, the protest was especially personal. He's originally from Lake St. Martin, Manitoba and says he has had several female family members murdered. The body of his cousin, Linda Mary Beardy, was found in a Winnipeg landfill earlier this year and Catcheway's sister was murdered when he was 16 years old.

"It shouldn't be swept under the rug as much as it's been getting over the years," he said. "We never quite saw any justice really come from any of that. I'm just hoping that something changes."

Catcheway said it was one of the hardest moments of his life.

"I thought about my sister and how young I was and how I felt when I lost her," he said.

"And then I thought about the future. My little sisters that are still here and my own daughter. I really want the world to be a safer place for them to grow up in. I don't wanna have to feel fear every time they go outside. I don't want to have to wonder if I'm ever going to see them again."

Faye Joseph was the lead organizer of the protest and gave a speech on how Indigenous women are disproportionally represented in murder statistics. (William Ping/CBC News)

During her speech at the protest, Joseph called on Premier Andrew Furey and the provincial NDP leader Jim Dinn to assist in the efforts to search the landfill.

"We urge you to show your support for Indigenous people by encouraging the federal government to intercede on behalf of the families," she said.

"Reconciliation with Indigenous people is impossible if the government allows our women to be disposed of in a dump," Johnson said. "Every human being deserves dignity in death, as in life. But in Canada, Indigenous women are not seen as worthy of even the most basic respect."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador