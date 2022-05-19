Signs of trouble: Corner Brook residents say they'll defy order to end crematorium protest

A dispute over protest signs is heating up in Corner Brook this spring, despite the fact that the matter that sparked the opposition has been, according to the city, laid to rest. But that's left residents raising questions about their right to free expression and how far a municipality can go to suppress it.

Residents of the Country Road area of the city, on Newfoundland's west coast, who objected to a proposal to build a crematorium in their neighbourhood erected signs on their own properties to show their displeasure.

In late May 2021, city council approved Country Haven Funeral Home's plan to build the crematorium, but residents have kept their signs up — and insist the signs will remain.

This spring, the funeral home filed a complaint to the city that said the signs are injuring their business and are distressful to their clients.

Mayor Jim Parsons said the city, under legal advice, determined that the signs violate Corner Brook's development regulations and ordered the signs be taken down.

"In this case, the business pointed out correctly that these signs are illegal," said Parsons.

"It was reasonable, I think, for a certain period of time. But after so many months of this, and for a decision that cannot be revoked, I believe that they felt that we should have these signs removed. And it is true that we cannot, under our current regulations, permit these signs or allow them to be there," Parsons said.

The mayor says city enforcement operates mainly on a complaints-based system, so when a report comes in about city regulations being broken, staff are bound under the provincial Urban and Rural Planning Act to enforce the rules, which they did in this case.

Not open and shut

What is unclear is specifically which sections of the act or its regulations are being broken by residents who have protest signs on their properties. There is no exact provision that outlines rules for residential property owners who wish to place signs on their own land, so that they are able to apply for and get a permit.

Parsons said what is clear is that a permit is needed to erect a sign on a property, but he said there is currently no mechanism under which such a permit could be issued.

"It does leave people in the lurch. And I think that, after some legal review, it is clear that we would want to change our regulations to allow some type of signage, particularly some temporary signage," said Parsons.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons says council ordered the signs taken down based on legal advice. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Long-lived protest

While the debate over the crematorium has been going on for several years now, strongly worded signage became an issue only after council approved the project last year.

Residents maintain they should have the right to erect signs on their own land.

Cathy Peddle, a homeowner who is dead set against the crematorium, insists her signs will stay up, despite the project's approval and her receiving an order to remove them.

"Nobody has been able to tell me which regulation or which bylaw I'm in violation of," said Peddle.

"I'm feeling like my freedom of speech is being threatened. I feel like the city is trying to silence me, silence our group. I feel like they're using tactics that the municipality should not be using against their residents."

Peddle said the city's enforcement is confusing, because a letter sent to residents to ask them to take down their signs did not mention precisely which regulations or sections of the act are being contravened.

A collection of protest signs is propped up on pallets and a trailer on a property immediately adjacent to Country Haven Funeral Home, which can be seen in the background of this photo. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

Concern about charter rights

Vagueness in the wording of regulations for signage and the arbitrary nature of enforcement — singling out residents of one area of the city for violations but not others — are definitely concerns, according to Cara Zwibel, a lawyer and director of the fundamental freedoms program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

Zwibel, who has experience with freedom of expression concerns in other parts of the country, including other municipalities, said she's reviewed the legislation and regulations that Corner Brook has used as the basis of its enforcement actions this spring.

She said the wording of the Urban and Rural Planning Act and the city's development regulations is overly broad as well as problematic, in that they give too much discretion to the City of Corner Brook in determining which signs would be deemed acceptable and which ones would be targeted for enforcement.

"That's a problem, obviously, because, especially if we're talking about issues of protest, the municipality has a vested interest in approving messages that are friendlier to it and disapproving of messages that are not so friendly," said Zwibel.

Cara Zwibel is a lawyer and director of the fundamental freedoms program at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. (Canadian Civil Liberties Association)

The fact that Corner Brook city council has made its final decision on the crematorium does not, according to Zwibel, change the right of citizens to express their displeasure.

"That is not how protest works. The groups that are protesting don't have to take the cue from the government that they're protesting about. When their message has been received, they can choose to keep conveying that message, even if they understand that the political decision has been made," said Zwibel.

Zwibel said municipalities, like any other level of government, are required to comply with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees freedom of expression. She said governments can limit freedoms, but those limits must be reasonable and justified.

Zwibel said residents also have the right to know the law that they're supposed to obey, which doesn't seem to be the case here.

These signs on Cathy Peddle's lawn protest council's decision. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

No further detail

When asked by CBC to provide specifics about the laws or rules being violated, city officials were unable to clarify any further.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson told CBC, "In enforcing the regulations staff have to refer to sections 100-107 in the City of Corner Brook Development Regulations, the signage rules are set out specifically per zone. Therefore, I can't cite one particular section.… Where I think there is some confusion is the crematorium may be zoned Community Service, but the surrounding homes are Residential Medium Density. In residential zones there are no signage provisions unless it is the exemptions regarding name plate/numbering and home based business signage."

Mayor Jim Parsons said residents who choose to object to enforcement of the rules have the same mechanism available to them as someone who wishes to contest a speeding ticket by going to court.

With reference to concerns about freedom of expression, Parsons acknowledges that people should have the right to express themselves.

"But there are limits to our freedoms," he said. "The ability to have potentially temporary signs at some point makes sense."

Not everyone on Corner Brook city council voted in favour of authorizing city enforcement staff take action on signage as staff deem to be necessary.

Charles Pender, former mayor and current city councillor, has objected throughout the process.

"I'm not comfortable with it at all," said Pender. "My personal feeling is that they have the right to protest the decision of council."

Peddle says she intends to keep up the protest signs on her property. (Submitted by Cathy Peddle)

Not accepting loss

As for Peddle and her neighbours who live near the planned crematorium site, she said their signs are staying up. She'd like to see the city reverse its decision on the project, something council has said will not happen.

"If the crematorium is built there, we will change our signs and notify people that they're entering a toxic area," said Peddle. "And we'll have just as many signs up. It's just that the message will change."

