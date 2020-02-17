Safer sidewalks demanded by group protesting at St. John's city hall Monday

Protesters plan to descend on St. John's city hall Monday to demand safer sidewalks in winter.

The protest comes after Memorial University professor John Shirokoff, 63, was struck in early January. He died five days later.

"When it's a big problem like this, it's a systemic issue, and these things take a long time to change," one of the protest's organizers, Kelly Bruton, told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Several speakers will speak on the front steps of city hall at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a statement from Shirokoff's family.

"I do believe that there's a critical mass of people now who have come together, because initially it was just a bunch of people, including myself, trying to advocate. But now people are moving together."

One of the group's main concerns is children not having enough space to walk to and from school.

Bruton said it's the city's job to figure out the problem.

"That's what we're trying to do, is to try to force the issue so that councillors, and the mayor and all the people that work at the city, start to see that we can't afford to lose more lives," she said.

Bruton said the group also plans to gather at Bannerman Brewery on Wednesday to discuss pedestrian safety and to hold a town hall March 15.

