Fort Amherst boat basin gets federal money to expand

The docking facility used by hundreds of commercial fishing boats in St. John's harbour will be expanded, through a $40 million investment by Ottawa in the province's small craft harbours.

​"It's needed. This was a safety issue, this was a crowding issue," said Seamus O'Regan, the MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, in making the announcement Thursday.

"You have boats next to boats next to boats."

Politicians joined fish harvesters to announce an investment of $40 million in small craft harbours, including Prosser's Rock in St. John's. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The Fort Amherst Small Boat Basin, known as Prosser's Rock, is Newfoundland and Labrador's main commercial fish landing site for boats under 65 feet.

Work on expanding the facility will be done over several years, with improvements scheduled to be finished by 2020.

The improvements will mean better access to berthing and offloading facilities.

"It will make a really big difference when it comes to safety," said Glenn Critch, vice chair of the boat basin.

"When you can dance from boat to boat to boat, there's something wrong with that picture."

Bigger boats, more boats

Fort Amherst is used by more than 200 fishing vessels, and in 2017 fishers landed 5,518 tonnes of fish at the harbour, with a value of more than $49 million.

"We get an incredible number of fishermen, not only from the St. John's area but going right up and down the shore, from Catalina and going right up to Conception Bay, people who come here and land their fish here," O'Regan said.

"In fact, we have more landings from small vessels happening here in St. John's than any other part of the province."

When work is finished in 2020, fishermen will have better access to berthing and offloading sites in St. John's. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The type of boats using the harbour has also changed over the years, which has contributed to the overcrowding.

Prosser's Rock was designed for skiffs, Critch said, boats that were about 30 feet long, and is now used by longliners that can be twice that length.

"This facility was designed for something that is no more, so we have to do something to accommodate the bigger vessels."

The small boat basin, on the south side of the St. John's harbour, is used by 118 vessels as a home base and another 138 on an occasional basis. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

While O'Regan would not say exactly how much would be spent on the Fort Amherst expansion, he said tenders for the project will be announced before the end of the year, and construction will begin next summer.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador