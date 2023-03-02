Proposed wind energy project in Botwood has some on-the-ground support

The Port of Botwood was a busy place when Abitibi, the pulp and paper company, used it to ship paper throughout the world. (Troy Turner/CBC)

It's being touted as a project that could change the landscape — literally and figuratively — of central Newfoundland.

And many in the Botwood area are hoping the wind-to-ammonia project proposed by the Exploits Valley Renewable Energy Corporation (EVREC) comes to fruition.

"We've got support of the community from Leading Tickles to Grand Falls[-Windsor] for this project," said Botwood Mayor Jim Sceviour.

Jim Sceviour is the mayor of Botwood. He says the area needs the economic boost that would result from the proposed wind-to-ammonia project. (Troy Turner/CBC)

EVREC, a subsidiary of Abraxas, wants to partner with Marine Contractors in western Newfoundland to build up to 300 wind turbines that would produce up to 3,000 megawatts of power, on land previously used by the pulp and paper company, Abitibi. The company says the cost of the project would run between $3 billion and $6 billion.

Sceviour says the town has been working with EVREC behind the scenes for the past 8-9 months.

"We just can't wait for something to turn around," he said. "We're like a lot of rural towns in Newfoundland. Our demographics are such that a big part of our population is aging. We come from an industrial port area. We've always had a big business here, or big corporations, and Abitibi pulled out in 2010 and, of course, our town has somewhat spiraled."

The population of Botwood used to sit at a strong 6,000, said Sceviour, but has dropped to under 3,000. A project of this magnitude could lead to more people coming home to work, he said.

EVREC says it will need 2,000 workers for the construction phase, and maintain 500 permanent jobs.

"That is very, very significant," Sceviour says. "And it's not just for the town of Botwood, that's for the whole region."

Jerry Jewer moved home from mainland Canada to buy the Botwood Irving a few months ago. He says the proposed wind-to-ammonia project could provide a big economic boost to the area. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Members of the business community say the project could lead to economic rejuvenation of the region.

Jerry Jewer recently returned to his hometown of Botwood to purchase Botwood Irving. He says it sounds like a great opportunity.

"It will absolutely bring some new money," he said, adding he believes it could help "develop other businesses that will be related to it to support it."

"I can see this development not only affecting the whole area, but the whole province in many ways, and that would be very good," Jewer said.

Derek Sceviour is a lifelong resident of Botwood and a longtime entrepreneur in the community. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Derek Sceviour agrees.

He's a longtime contractor, developer and business owner in Botwood. He says the area needs an economic shot in the arm.

"It would be tremendous for the economy," he said. "Our minor hockey system has gone from 150-160 kids to 70-80 kids. So, I mean, younger people are not staying around because there's not much to stay around for.

"It's needed in order for us to survive. Something like this is really needed in this area right now."

On the Port au Port Peninsula, there's sizeable opposition to a similar plan from World Energy GH2, which wants to build 164 wind turbines in that area. Marine Contractors is involved as a contractor with that project.

The Botwood mayor says he's keeping an eye on what's happening with that plan, but says he's not getting a lot of complaints about the central Newfoundland project. He says the history of forestry work and port traffic in the area likely helps.

This unsigned pamphlet is seen on a Botwood public bulletin board. (Troy Turner/CBC)

"We come from an industrial port area. We've always had a big business here or big corporations," said Sceviour. "We decided early to go out and meet with our stakeholders and our residents. And even before the public consultation we had last week, we went and visited each council, the council leaders, and let them know what the proposal was from our developers and let them hear firsthand what was involved with the project, what they could expect, and have your feedback and get their questions. And it went over well."

The project is still a proposal in the early stages. The province opened up bids for access to Crown lands for wind projects in December. The EVREC proposal will be given the go-ahead to continue in the regulatory process if it is the winning bidder for that parcel of land in the Bay of Exploits region.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador