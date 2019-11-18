Studded-tire ban rejected at municipalities conference

A proposed ban on the use of studded tires did not get the support it needed at the Municipalities Newfoundland and Labrador conference this past weekend.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker suggested the ban because he says studded tires are chipping away the asphalt of his city's streets.

Not all were in favour, however; the mayor of Labrador City said studded tires are a necessity in his town.

"Our snow crews are reporting that we're seeing a lot of chipping happening during the winter months," Aker said last week.

Aker said the city has looked at research from across North America on the effects of studded tires on roads, and city staff say debris seen during the winter is evidence of damage from studded tires.

"During the winter months, you see the debris, which looks a bit like small pebbles of sand, that's building up on the roadway," Aker said.

More information needed

Aker wanted Municipalities NL to lobby the provincial government to ban studded tires altogether.

However, the organization decided that deteriorating road conditions must be weighed with driving safety in the winter.

There are regulations that allow for the use of studded tires from November through April, although the minister can vary those dates depending on weather conditions, and MNL recommended that more research be done on the impact of studded tires and alternative approaches before any decisions are made.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador