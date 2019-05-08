Proposed hospice gets $1M commitment from N.L. Liberals

Liberal Leader Dwight Ball has committed to spending $1.3 million each year to fund operating costs at a proposed end-of-life care centre in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The board of the Lionel Kelland Hospice project received the commitment Wednesday, one day after a town hall meeting was held in the would-be facility.

Allan Bradley, chair of the project's board of directors, says the group believes the promise means they have the go-ahead from the incumbent government to press on with their centre.

"We feel really positive about Premier Ball's commitment to us today," said Bradley. "There's a lot of work that we have to do as a board to do this work, and we'll start that as soon as we have the official, in-writing approvals."

Allan Bradley is the chair of the Lionel Kelland Hospice board of directors. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The Liberals also promised around $3 million in start-up funding for building renovations. Fundraising for the Lionel Kelland Hospice began in 2015, and in 2016, the Presentation Sisters in Newfoundland and Labrador donated a 30-room building in Grand Falls-Windsor to the cause.

Since then, the group has been advocating for provincial government support. They say a hospice centre will take pressure away from government-run hospitals, and will provide a compassionate environment for families during a patient's final weeks.

"We offer services to families, full scope service, 24-hour nursing care, medical care, social supports, and help with families going through this process," Bradley said. "Helping with the bereavement, and basically having a very dignified personal empathetic approach to families and their loved one."

The Lionel Kelland centre would be the first hospice centre in Newfoundland and Labrador. Bradley says they envision the centre would have 10 units.

He says it will take about 12 to 18 months to establish the centre after formal approvals are signed.

The Progressive Conservative Party election platform was released in April in St. John's. The party committed to "work with the proponents" of the Lionel Kelland Hospice, although their promise did not carry a price tag. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

PCs also sign on

Chris Tibbs, the Progressive Conservative candidate for Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans, said his party is also committed to the hospice project, and he would fight to make it happen should he be elected.

"If I can't make it happen, then I don't promise it … If I become MHA, this will happen. I have my word from my PC Party, I have the word from Ches Crosbie," he said.

Tibbs accused the Liberals of dragging their feet on the project — and said his party beat them to the punch.

"Ches Crosbie was here on Friday with myself. We met with the board on the Lionel Kelland Hospice as well, and that's where we made our commitment first to commit to this project and get it off the ground, and of course today we learned about the Liberal commitment right behind ours."

Chris Tibbs, left, and Al Hawkins, right, are both running to represent the riding of Grand Falls-Windsor-Buchans in the upcoming May election. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Al Hawkins, who is running for re-election in the district, said the decision had nothing to do with polling — or the upcoming May 16 election.

"The election is the election, you don't stop making decisions because of an election," he said.

"I think it's not necessarily 'why today?' It was going to happen, it's just one of those things that we've been working on, and obviously it's important to the region."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador