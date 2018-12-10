Property taxes to stay the same in Conception Bay South

Conception Bay South politicians announced Monday that the town's budget has no increase in taxes to residents or businesses and includes no increase in rates or fees.

The residential property tax mill rate remains at 7.15 and the commercial property tax mill rate remains at 11.5.

The budget also shows a decrease of spending of about $560,000, which is the second time in the town's history that administration has been able to reduce year-over-year expenditures.

"We asked all the directors to go back and look at their budgets," said Conception Bay South Mayor Terry French. "We have moved away from things that are nice to do, to things that we have to do."

That includes increased funding for snow removal as the town plans on hiring two or three additional snow plow drivers for each shift.

In order to decrease spending the mayor said they've had to make some changes like reduce programs at the swimming pool.

"It was about adjusting our core values and our core things that we have to provide."

The budget also includes an investment of $1 million in street and sidewalk infrastructure upgrades and $6 million in street paving. The town will spend just short of $4 million on fire protection services.

It will also continue the low income property tax reduction and the senior citizens property tax reductions.

The budget also includes community park development progression for the Long Pond area, which will include a finalized concept plan.

The town is also absorbing a $106,000 increase in regional water fees.

French said this budget is geared to encourage more people to move to C.B.S.

"We are going to hold the line on taxes as long as we possibly can. We believe we are in good shape, obviously, this year we are looking good again for next year."



