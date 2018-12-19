Residential taxes going up in Paradise

The Town of Paradise doesn't expect the 2019 budget will hit people's pocketbooks very hard, but most residential property owners will see a rise in their tax bill.

The residential mill rate is climbing from 6.8 to 7.2, but with falling assessment rates, the town expects property taxes won't change for about half of residents.

For the other half, it is estimated they'll see an increase of about $120 per year or less.

Residents will also be hit with a higher residential water and sewer tax, rising from $550 per unit, to $600.

For businesses, the status quo remains with no changes to the commercial mill rate of 11.5.

"We gave careful consideration to making balanced decisions, and we feel this is a fair and reasonable approach to ensure we are able to continue with our municipal services and programs," said deputy mayor Elizabeth Laurie in a news release.

The budget is balanced, the town said, with revenues and expenditures at $37.3 million.

Planning ahead

Paradise earmarked $1 million in the 2019 budget to set aside for an infrastructure fund, saying it is now one of the few municipalities in the province to have a reserve fund for when needs arise.

Laurie said the town is in a solid financial position, and council decided now was the right time to plan for the future.

"In creating a reserve fund we are reducing the burden on those who choose to make Paradise their home in the years ahead."

The town is also setting aside money to fund a program for lower-income families to have memberships in recreation programs, and for several other infrastructure projects. Those include finishing the roundabout at Topsail Road and McNamara Drive, and planning for a roundabout at the intersection of Kenmount Road and McNamara Drive.

The town also has plans to finish the Adams Pond Trail and to upgrade the lights at the Milton Road baseball field.

