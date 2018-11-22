'Large-scale party' dubbed Project X prompts police warning

Apparently, young people in St. John's are planning a massive party for Friday night.

So large, in fact, the police have issued a warning to parents.

The party has been dubbed Project X on social media, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a release, and is apparently happening in the east end of St. John's on Nov. 23.

"So far, investigators have learned that the party plans include hosting persons from the age of 14 to mid-twenties and will involve alcohol, cannabis, illicit drugs and other dangerous and criminal activities," the RNC said in its release.

The public is also being reminded that providing cannabis and alcohol to anyone under 19 is illegal.

Police are urging parents to talk to their teens and be aware of what they're doing on social media.

Holy Heart cautions parents

Holy Heart of Mary High School in St. John's sent a letter to parents Thursday disclosing apparent details about the party.

"Project X is reported to be taking place Friday night at a rented facility," the school wrote. "However, by virtue of us providing this update to our school community, please know that the venue, location, and potentially the date, could change."

The school said it appears the party has been planned by young adults in the community who are of drinking age and not students in the school district.

A live DJ is supposed to be leading the party, the school added, but social media rumours hinted at darker elements to Project X, including "invitations to bring weapons, the potential for sexual or physical abuse and an anti-police/authority bend to online chatter."

The school also said students aged 12 to 18 were being targeted and given talking points if they get stopped by police.

Gonzaga High School also contacted parents through an automated phone call, asking them to check the school's website for information about the party.

