Project X gets the axe, after party organizer agrees to cancel

Some youths in St. John's will have to find new Friday night plans after the 18-year-old organizer of a "large-scale house party" planned for the east end of St. John's has agreed to cancel the event, say police.

The party's organizer was found by investigators late Thursday evening, according to a release sent by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary on Friday morning.

Word of the party, dubbed Project X on social media — after a 2012 movie about an out-of-control party — prompted administrators at Holy Heart of Mary High School and Gonzaga High School to contact parents on Thursday, urging them to talk to their kids about it.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary also issued a news release Thursday, warning parents that "party plans include hosting persons from the age of 14 to mid-twenties and will involve alcohol, cannabis, illicit drugs and other dangerous and criminal activities."

The note sent to Holy Heart of Mary parents said the party was rumoured to be taking place at a rented facility, and would include a live DJ.

It also said attendees were invited to "bring weapons," and that the event involved "the potential for sexual or physical abuse and an anti-police/authority [bent] to online chatter."

The school said students aged 12 to 18 were being targeted and given talking points to use if they get stopped by police.

No charges have been laid, say police.

