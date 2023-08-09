This couple is road-tripping across Canada to raise money for young people with addictions

As fears over fentanyl tainting Newfoundland and Labrador's drug supply swirl in the province, one family is taking it upon themselves to advocate for struggling youth across the country.

Chuck and Lorainne Marr are traveling across Canada to raise money and awareness for young people with mental illness and addictions.

The couple have been on the road for more than three months and they found that in each of the 10 provinces, their story resonates with a lot of folks.

"We are facing a countrywide epidemic," they said.

Todd Marr, Chuck and Lorraine's son, succumbed to addiction in 2009. (Chuck Marr/CBC)

The Marrs started their cross-country journey in Langley, B.C., to celebrate their 50th anniversary and to raise $50,000 for what they're calling Project Resiliency.

"I guess this journey started 50 years ago when we got married and went across Canada for 2½ months in a Volkswagen van, but we couldn't make it to Newfoundland because of the ferry strike," Lorraine said. "So 50 years later, we decided that at our 50th wedding anniversary, we would give it another try."

This trip also honours the memory of their son, Todd Marr, who lost a battle with addiction in 2009.

"Our son lost his life to addiction. He took his own life. And we don't want that to happen to another kid if we can help it," said Chuck.

Throughout their journey, the Marrs say, they've spoken to many other families in the same boat.

"There are so many sad stories like ours. In Todd's case, we didn't know how or when he started slipping into depression," Chuck said. "He hid it very well. He used drugs to self-medicate. Unfortunately, kids like Todd lose hope because they can't find help."

Project Resiliency offers free counselling sessions and support to youths who are struggling with mental health and addictions in Langley. The couple hopes the program will be replicated in other parts of Canada.

"Project Resiliency is localized in Langley, but we want that to be known across the country," said Chuck. "If we keep waiting for the government to do something about this, it will be too late."

