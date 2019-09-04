Project Bullfight nets cash, drugs, weapons as RCMP targets small-town trafficking

Police converged on the west coast of Newfoundland late last month in a sweeping operation targeting small-town drug trafficking.

Nineteen separate criminal investigations were completed over a five-day period during Operation Bullfight. Sixteen people between the ages of 18 and 59 have been charged, some of whom had outstanding warrants for their arrests.

From Aug. 27 to 31, police officers executed search warrants in six small towns, including Lourdes, Three Rock Cove, Stephenville Crossing, Flat Bay, Port aux Basques and Searston.

"Project Bullfight demonstrates the RCMP's ongoing commitment to safeguarding the individuals, families and communities of Newfoundland Labrador," an RCMP news release said Wednesday.

"The RCMP will continue to investigate those who choose to profit from illicit activity throughout the province."

The charges range from trafficking and possession to careless storage of a firearm and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Over $62,000 worth of drugs, including cocaine, prescription pills, cannabis and cannabis resin, was found.

Police also seized over $90,000 in cash as proceeds of crime, seven firearms and ammunition.

The seized items include:

25 grams cocaine.

1,600 prescription pills, including oxycodone, hydromorphone, codeine and benzodiazepine.

One gram of 3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine.

1,597 grams of cannabis.

414 grams of cannabis resin (also known as shatter).

256 edible cannabis candies.

164 grams of cannabis oil.

26 cannabis plants.

Seven firearms (six shotguns, one rifle) and ammunition.

$90,000 cash.

