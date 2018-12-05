Skip to Main Content
Guns, drugs and $840K seized in RCMP operation targeting organized crime
New

Guns, drugs and $840K seized in RCMP operation targeting organized crime

Total value of items seized in Project Broken is around $1.4 million, say RCMP.

5 people are facing multiple charges as part of Project Broken

CBC News ·
These items are just some of what police confiscated as part of Project Broken. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Guns, cocaine, diamond grills and more than $840,000 in cash are now in the hands of police, as a result of an investigation into organized crime and drug trafficking.

The amount of money collected by officers as part of Project Broken is the biggest cash seizure by provincial police in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador, according to RCMP.

"Police were able to identify the structure of the organized crime group and its inter-provincial drug trafficking network, which was responsible for the importation of large volumes of cocaine into the province and the laundering of monies associated with its operation," reads a press release issued by the RCMP Wednesday. 

Other items seized as part of the operation include:

  • six kilograms of cocaine;
  • five vehicles;
  • three guns, including a 9mm handgun;
  • diamond grills and other jewelry;
  • 16 doses of LSD.

Project Broken began in May 2017 as an investigation into several people originally from Torbay.

The total value of all items seized is around $1.4 million, RCMP said.

Five people are facing multiple charges in relation to the investigation. 

Project Broken included resources from the RCMP CSFEU in Montreal, the Alberta RCMP, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Correctional Services Canada and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada. 

Some of the items seized included Rolex watches and other jewelry. In the background is a photo of some of the $840,000 cash collected as part of the investigation. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

With files from Jeremy Eaton

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|