RCMP hail Project Broken for busting cocaine ring as operation leads to hefty jail time

These items are some of what police confiscated in 2018 as part of Project Broken, which the RCMP say resulted in convictions. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The RCMP claimed victory in a media release Monday after an "extensive" investigation — which uncovered what the force is calling an inter-provincial drug trafficking network — resulted in two recent convictions, one of them of a St. John's man.

Project Broken began investigating that trafficking network, which the force alleges imported "large volumes of cocaine" into Newfoundland and Labrador, in 2017.

In 2018, five people — three of them from Newfoundland and Labrador — were arrested and charged after search warrants in St. John's and Montreal uncovered $1.4 million in cash, drugs, vehicles and other items of value.

Among those arrested was Jonathan Brandon Mahon, 27, of St. John's.

Mahon pleaded guilty on Dec. 10 in provincial court to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of the proceeds of crime, firearm-related offences and money laundering, police said.

He was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine totalling nearly $200,000. The items seized at the time of his arrest in 2018 have also been forfeited to the Crown, the release said.

Another man not from Newfoundland and Labrador, who was charged at the same time as Mahon, also pleaded guilty to his charges, police said.

Two other men from Newfoundland were charged as a result of Project Broken. According to the RCMP, charges against others involved in the bust are still before the courts.

