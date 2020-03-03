More charges laid in RCMP's Project Blowfish

Police have made more arrests and laid additional charges as part of Project Blowfish, which targeted drugs and crime proceeds from British Columbia to Newfoundland and Labrador.

The RCMP have laid several charges against two women, both from B.C., in the second wave of the investigation. The charges include distribution of illegal cannabis and money laundering, among others.

Police seized more than 30 kilograms of cannabis, four kilograms of a cocaine cutting agent and almost $80,000 in cash, after searching a hotel in the east end of St. John's and a house on Forbes Street, according to a media release issued by the RCMP on Tuesday.

In May 2019, Project Blowfish resulted in the seizure of several firearms and a wide range of drugs. (Zach Goudie/CBC )

Second wave of Project Blowfish arrests

It was last May when police first announced the results of Project Blowfish: two people arrested, and the seizure of 350 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two loaded shotguns, and other items.

It was the largest seizure of crystal meth in the province's history, according to police.

In May, two people were charged: a 21-year-old and 25-year old.

That 25-year-old now faces a second round of charges, including cocaine trafficking and distribution of illegal cannabis and others.

Neither of the two people charged in May have entered a plea yet. They're scheduled to next appear in court later this month.

Project Blowfish kicked off when RCMP intercepted three kilograms of cocaine en route from Montreal to St. John's.

Police said at the time the investigation was ongoing.

The RCMP are having a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest arrests.