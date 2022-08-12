N.L.'s provincial fire ban to end at midnight, forest fires remain stable

Newfoundland and Labrador's fire ban, which has been in place since Aug. 5 as the largest forest fires in decades consumed hundreds of kilometres of woodland in central Newfoundland, will end just at midnight.

In a statement Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture said firefighters are still battling fires in central Newfoundland, and more are on the way.

The department said 20 firefighters from Nova Scotia are en route to the province to help crews clean up the perimeter of the fire.

The Paradise Lake fire, still considered out of control, covers about 172 square kilometres, while the Bay d'Espoir highway fire is 20 per cent contained and covers about 56 square kilometres.

Forest fire duty officer Mark Lawlor said there has been no change in the fire since Monday and work to fight the fire is progressing.

A large forest fire near the Bay d'Espoir Highway is still burning on Tuesday but is considered about 20 per cent under control. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador/Twitter)

The fires prompted the provincial government to declare a state of emergency in central Newfoundland last week as the Bay d'Espoir highway closure left hundreds from that region stranded and cut off the Connaigre Peninsula from vital supplies such as groceries and gasoline.

It also left Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop's Falls and Botwood residents anxiously awaiting a possible evacuation as Environment Canada forecast widespread smoke in those towns.

The state of emergency ended Saturday. A number of forest roads in the region, where people have cabins and campers, that were previously closed and inaccessible have also reopened.

Meanwhile, the provincewide fire ban forbade fires within 300 metres of forest land due to hot and dry conditions and a heightened risk of forest fires.

While the ban will end overnight, many municipalities in the province still have their own fire bans in effect within city and town boundaries.

Meteorologist Alison Shepard of Environment Canada's Gander weather office says conditions will be warm Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-20 C range and higher humidex values. But she said showers will move over the island from the south on Wednesday or Thursday.

"It doesn't really look like there will be a lot of accumulations with those, but any wet conditions are definitely favourable in terms of the fires," said Sheppard.

