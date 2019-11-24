Tories rally around Crosbie at annual convention

PC Leader Ches Crosbie smiles during his speech at the party's annual general meeting in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Progressive Conservative faithful rallied around leader Ches Crosbie Saturday — even as the leader himself opened the door to questions about his job.

MHAs, party officials and delegates voiced their support for Crosbie at the party's annual general meeting in Gander. Two days earlier, Crosbie said he would ask the party to hold a leadership review vote next spring.

"If you talk to everybody here today, you will see that they're satisfied with the direction of the party," said Mark Whiffen, who is finishing his term on the party executive.

"You won't find many other opinions around the room that differ from mine. There may be some people that have a differing opinion, but they're not here today."

Party delegates voted on two resolutions Saturday: financial literacy and population growth, before hearing a speech from Crosbie on Saturday night.

Shawn Skinner, a former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister, said he wasn't surprised that Crosbie called for a leadership review, and said Crosbie's always been a supporter of democratic reform initiatives. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Former cabinet minister Shawn Skinner, who served as an MHA for eight years, said he felt the party was in "good shape" with Crosbie as leader.

"I think you're going to see that people are going to focus on the formation of government as opposed to the tearing down of our own party," he said.

What's the threshold?

After his evening speech, Crosbie said he would allow the executive to decide how the leadership review would be conducted.

"I've basically made the point that I think a modern political party needs to have a mechanism for leadership review after general elections," he said. "I'm just going to leave it with the party executive to sort out exactly how they might want to do that."

The party's executive committee is scheduled to meet Sunday morning. New members were elected on Saturday afternoon.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie listens to debate during the policy resolution session at his party's AGM in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Crosbie said he hadn't given a "great deal of thought" to what result he'd need to see to stay in the job, but added, "In modern democracies 50 per cent is generally considered to be a victory, so I don't know why you'd deviate from that."

He said he felt he had support from the party to continue as leader.

Tony Wakeham, who faced off against Crosbie in the party's 2018 leadership race, declined to predict how Crosbie would fare in the review.

"I have no idea, that's not for me to decide that," he said.

Wakeham added that he and the PC caucus supported Crosbie, and supported the move to ask for regular leadership reviews.

"You know, he turned around and he said, "Listen, if there's some concern about my leadership then let's put it on the table." I think it was a courageous move by him." Wakeham said.

Gillian Pearson spoke about access to child care during a debate on a population growth strategy at the Progressive Conservative annual general meeting in Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The Stephenville-Port au Port MHA said he had no aspirations to run in another bid to become PC leader.

"I don't have any desire right now except to represent the people of Stephenville-Port aux Port," he said. "And if there ever is a leadership, whenever that happens, then who knows, but right now our focus is defeat the Liberals."

Gillian Pearson, who ran unsuccessfully for the Progressive Conservatives in Mount Pearl-Southlands, said Crosbie had been a big supporter of hers.

She said she supported his leadership, but added "If a leadership review comes to play and it turns out a different way, then so be it."

Tony Wakeham faced off against Crosbie in his party's leadership race in 2018, but said on Saturday that he has no current aspirations except to serve as MHA. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"I don't have any feelings — I'm not rooting for anyone else or anything like that, I can just say for today I support the leader and that's it."

'Stop trying to recreate Ches'

Crosbie has acknowledged that some believe he lacks the charisma that is common in politicians — but one of his early supporters says the public just doesn't see it as he does.

Barry Petten, the MHA for Conception Bay South, endorsed Crosbie in the 2018 leadership race.

"Sometimes I feel bad that the public don't see what we see, because that seems to be a bit of the disconnect ... but Ches Crosbie is a great man, and I support him," he said.

"I think everyone got to stop trying to recreate Ches, reinvent him — he is who he is. I believe in being who you are."

Petten said he believes Crosbie would be "the greatest premier you ever had," and the biggest challenge is selling him to the public.

Barry Petten is the MHA for Conception Bay South. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Crosbie's outgoing Chief of Staff Bill Matthews said the leader would benefit from more time "out about the province."

Both Matthews — who said he ran in Burin-Grand Bank in the 2019 general election in order to prevent an uncontested election — and Wakeham said the party needs to be better prepared for the next provincial election.

According to Crosbie's letter to delegates at the AGM, there were only 14 district associations in place at the call of the spring 2019 election.

Bill Matthews said he will soon be leaving his job as Chief of Staff for PC Leader Ches Crosbie — and said this time, he's retiring for good. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Crosbie said he doesn't feel the need to change the substance of his message to the public.

"We can work on and polish up our communications to get the message to the public better. And we'll be doing that," he said.

"People here are happy with the direction of the party, and therefore I'm happy."

