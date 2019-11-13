Skip to Main Content
How sound effects are made on Hudson and Rex
Here and Now·Video

How sound effects are made on Hudson and Rex

Foley artist Hilary Thomson at work in the NIFCO studio in downtown St. John's.
Foley artist Hilary Thomson at work in the NIFCO studio in downtown St. John's. 1:52
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|