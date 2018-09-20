Skip to Main Content
CBC Here and Now
Live

CBC Here and Now

Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather.
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us