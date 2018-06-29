N.L. looking at possible sale of Marble Mountain Ski Resort

Marble Mountain is currently owned and operated by the provincial government. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador government wants private money involved in the Marble Mountain Ski Resort, and options involve either selling or leasing the operation.

The province issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) Friday, looking for private operators interested in developing, managing, or owning the ski hill in Steady Brook.

Speaking to media Friday morning, Finance Minister Tom Osborne said the government is probably "not the best managers of a ski hill," but promised Marble would continue to operate as a resort no matter the level of private sector involvement.

Osborne said the province does not have the money to improve Marble's operations.

In a press release, the government said the RFP was issued with the intent "to see Marble Mountain continue to operate as a ski resort."

The RFP states "the province's preferred method of disposition is via sale or lease of the facility," although the document says other ideas will be considered.

The resort — the largest ski hill in Atlantic Canada — is operated by the province through the Marble Mountain Development Corporation, a Crown corporation.

The ski hill gets an annual subsidy of close to $1 million.

Osborne said the hill attracts about 70,000 skier visits a year.

Marble's finances have been the subject of scrutiny for years. For it's 2018 season, management brought in cheaper rates and expanded hours in a push to attract new skiers. In 2017, the province spent $11,000 a day over the Easter weekend to provide free rentals and lift tickets, but still ended the holiday in the red. As well, an auditor general's report in 2012 critiqued the ski hill's spending structure.

The deadline for proposals is August 3.

