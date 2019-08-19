City of St. John's getting out of private parking lot enforcement business

The City of St. John's will no longer provide enforcement for 35 privately owned parking lots, partly because it has become more expensive in recent years.

The costs of enforcement have increased, and it is no longer cost-effective to offer this service," reads a media release issued by a city spokesperson Monday.

The other reason it is halting the service?

"There are private businesses in the city that provide parking monitoring services. The city does not wish to compete with private businesses."

When CBC asked the City of St. John's why it was changing its role now, a spokesperson said, "[The decision was] part of ongoing operational review and continuous improvement initiatives by the city," and that the issue was not raised by businesses.

While the costs of providing the service have increased, according to the city, how much those costs were in 2018 isn't available as one total amount.

"Costs would include parking enforcement staff time, both on shift and to attend at court, and prosecutor time," said a spokesperson in an email to CBC.

Anyone who had been issued a ticket via the City of St. John's for one of the private lots it had enforced — before the specific end date of each agreement with the various parking lots — will still be prosecuted, according to the media release.

This change will let the city "more effectively utilize its resources in the enforcement of its regulations related to public parking areas," said the release.