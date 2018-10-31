Paramedics with private operators frustrated with pay and staffing regulations

Some paramedics working with private ambulance companies in Newfoundland and Labrador say they're not being paid properly.

Richard Gill, president of Teamster's Union Local 855, which represents about 165 private medics, says some paramedics aren't being paid the full, agreed upon wage stipulated in their contract, or for all their overtime.

Funding for private ambulance services is paid in advance to the operator based on the number of staff required to fulfil their contract, and overtime for staff is processed separately through invoices sent to the regional health authorities.

Do the 'right thing'

Gill said operators invoiced for work that was performed, received the money, but didn't pay it to their employees and he wants government do to the "right thing" and make the operators adhere to their contracts with the province.

"It's a huge issue here, the government really are taking advantage … they're taking advantage of this group," he said.

"It's all driven by profit and it should be driven by productivity."

A review conducted by Grant Thornton in June into private ambulance staffing and payroll found that only 11 per cent of operators were meeting both the pay and staffing regulations set out in contracts with the province.

The report showed one company, Freakes Ambulance Service, invoiced $41,005 in overtime, but only payed $4,386 to employees in overtime during that same three-month period — a difference of $36,619.

The problem lies in that no one is policing that agreement. - Richard Gill

Gill said the province needs to enforce the contracts it signs with private operators.

"Government negotiates a service agreement between themselves and each independent operator, and that agreement has conditions applied to it. The problem lies in that no one is policing that agreement, as was outlined, again, in Grant Thornton's report," he said.

"Operators are doing what they want and people and [primary care paramedics] and [emergency medical responders] are suffering as a result."

Workers with Freakes Ambulance in Lewisporte held a strike vote Wednesday.

Freakes Ambulance did not respond to CBC News' request for an interview.

John Haggie says the province has little oversight into ambulance operators, as they're private contractors. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Health Minister John Haggie admitted there is a difficulty with compensation, and said based on the Grant Thornton report, there is as much as $2 million a year that is unaccounted for across the province related to staffing and payroll.

He said he wants to gather more information to find funds that aren't accounted for, by having operators file invoices with itemized lists for overtime pay, for example.

"We offered, and really insisted, on putting Grant Thornton into these operator's offices, so that they could audit on a prospective basis the things we tried to look at on a retroactive basis with the survey," Haggie said.

I just don't simply have a Harry Potter wand that can say 'you've got to do what you're told.' - John Haggie

But, he said part of the challenge is that private ambulances are a contracted service that government can't force itself into, and although he asked Central Health in June to send any invoices for overtime to the department for review, Freakes hasn't submitted any.

"There are things I would love to be able to do, but I just don't simply have a Harry Potter wand that can say 'you've got to do what you're told,' Haggie said.

"These are private businesses, we have contracted a service, and as yet, no one has shown me that those services have not turned up and delivered when asked to do so."

The minister said the department is now in the process of getting the Grant Thornton auditors into the offices of the private operators, and they'll be there as soon as possible.

Haggie said he's also working on a bill to rewrite the relationship between the province and ambulance operators, as Newfoundland and Labrador is the only province in the country without emergency medical services legislation.

The union, meanwhile, said all eight of its groups will vote on whether or not to strike in the coming weeks.

It said if the vote is yes, medics won't walk off the job right away. Instead, they'll go to the table to try and come up with an amicable solution.

With files from Katie Breen.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador