'It's certainly better than posting it on Facebook,' says privacy commissioner of COVID-19 reporting tool

Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey says he is on board with the provincial government's COVID-19 online reporting tool. File photo. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador brought online a tool in March for the public to report others who don't comply with public health restrictions.

The province's police forces — the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police — in late March forged dedicated COVID-19 units to enforce those restrictions.

Michael Harvey, the province's information and privacy commissioner, is on board with the idea, telling CBC Radio's On The Go that extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

Harvey believes it is necessary for government to collect personal information at this time.

"I was pretty interested to see that, when the government announced it, and under normal circumstances I would have a number of concerns about these type of forms," Harvey said on Wednesday.

But Harvey said there are three things he wants to see happen as government collects personal information online:

Minimal collection of personal information;

Keeping collected information secure;

Destroying collected information once the pandemic is over.

Harvey said the online reporting tool is actually a good idea. He said the tool meets the criteria for necessity.

Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael Harvey says government is allowed to release health information if it is of public health interest. (CBC)

"People regularly do report on violations of the law, or their perceptions of violations of the law by others, and this form provides a systemized way for them to do that," he said.

"It's certainly better than posting it on Facebook."

Harvey said he had written to the Department of Justice and Department of Health with his advice, but has not received a reply from either government body as of yet.

"I have pretty good relationships with both of those public bodies, and I'm pretty confident that they would take that advice to heart," Harvey said.

"I trust that they are implementing that form in an appropriate matter and of course we have the ability to, if people have complaints about it, we can investigate."

COVID-19 map

Harvey also agrees with government's online map which shows a generalized location of where positive cases of COVID-19 have been found. Below the map is a list of large geographic areas, rather than precise locations where people have been infected.

Harvey said government can release personal health information if its in the interest to public health.

"In this instance there's public health reasons to disclose it so people need to know," he said.

"I agree with the approach government has taken to release information at a certain level of granularity, to give the public an idea about how much COVID is out there in our community."

However, Harvey said it's important government doesn't get too narrow on the information it releases, such as identifying a case in a small community where residents could easily identify who among them has tested positive for the virus.

"Our privacy legislation says don't disclose it if you can figure out who the person is," he said.

"On the other hand, it does say that if it's [in] the public interest to disclose it, then you can do that."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador