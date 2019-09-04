MHA accuses Labrador Marine of violating privacy with bag searches

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans says bag checks and property seizures from people boarding the Kamutik W ferry are a direct violation of privacy and human rights.

Evans said bag checks don't happen on other provincial ferries.

"Imagine boarding the Marine Atlantic ferry in Port aux Basques and being forced to step out of your car and lay your bags on the wharf while untrained workers searched through your personal belongings in full view of other passengers," Evans said in a news release Wednesday.

"This violation of personal privacy and dignity would not be tolerated anywhere else in our province."

Evans said the only difference between the Kamutik W and other ferries across the province is that the northern Labrador service is used mainly by Indigenous people.

Complaints have surfaced in past week about Labrador Marine employees getting travellers to open their bags on the docks in both Nain and Rigolet, in plain view of other passengers.

PC MHA Lela Evans says some passengers did not consent to a search before their bags were opened on the dock in front of other travellers. (CBC)

Evans said she has received reports that some of those passengers did not provide consent to the search, and that some passengers weren't present while their bags were being checked.

"It creates the potential there for staff taking advantage of their position. Also, you're looking at discrimination, you're looking at intimidation and even bullying," Evans told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Allow the search or be denied

In a statement to CBC News, Dave Leyden, Labrador Marine's operations manager said the bag check policy will be added to its website, and that the company's employees reserve the right to search luggage, "as per usual transport industry practice."

Leyden said the luggage checks are meant to curb the use of alcohol and non-prescription drugs aboard Labrador Marine vessels.

"Consumption of alcohol on-board the vessel is prohibited. It is a public place," he said.

"A customer has the right to either allow the search or be denied access to the vessels. This is to ensure the safety of all passengers on board, including anyone who may become intoxicated and become injured."

Leyden said he has heard the complaints about the searches, and said Labrador Marine will move the search area from the dock to a designated area aboard the ferry.

Untrained staff

Evans said bag checks are fine as long as Labrador Marine employs staff who are trained in searching for contraband such as narcotics and weapons too, not just alcohol, which she said is legal to transport.

Labrador Marine says it will continue to search luggage, and will be updating its website to reflect that to its passengers. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

She said a private search area is also necessary, and also wants to see a system where consent must be given first before staff begin searching through luggage.

"If they're going to search, are they going to be trained to search? What happens if they encounter weapons or illegal drugs? Has that been thought through? What's the procedure there? Are the searches legal?" Evans said.

Evans has written to a letter to the assistant deputy minister of transportation outlining her concerns about Labrador Marine's procedure.

She said the current process sets up potential for discrimination.

"I am concerned about that. We do see that on the coast, where our people are treated differently because of the colour of their skin, whether it's Inuit or Innu," Evans said.

The provincial government told CBC News to contact Labrador Marine for comment, and Labrador Marine told CBC News it will not be providing further comment into this matter.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador