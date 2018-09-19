Skip to Main Content
Bear spray reportedly used at Prince of Wales Collegiate; school in secure mode
Breaking

Ambulances, police on scene as students taken from school to hospital.
Paramedics enter Prince of Wales Collegiate to treat students reportedly involved in an incident with bear spray. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's is in secure mode following an incident reportedly involving bear spray.

A spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says 10 students are involved.

Seven ambulances and five police cruisers responded to the school late Wednesday morning. Paramedics are treating students, some of whom have been taken to hospital.

Several students taken from the high school by ambulance personnel appeared to have red eyes.

With files from Fred Hutton

