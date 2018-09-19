Bear spray reportedly used at Prince of Wales Collegiate; school in secure mode

Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's is in secure mode following an incident reportedly involving bear spray.

No officials have confirmed this, but people here are saying several students were hit by someone using bear spray. Another student was just put in an ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District says 10 students are involved.

A total of seven ambulances are outside PWC High School in St. John's. We are attempting to find out what's happening.

Seven ambulances and five police cruisers responded to the school late Wednesday morning. Paramedics are treating students, some of whom have been taken to hospital.

Several students taken from the high school by ambulance personnel appeared to have red eyes.

With files from Fred Hutton

